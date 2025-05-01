The development at the former hospital, located in Locksway Road, has seen the creation of over 200 unique homes consisting of both new builds and conversions within the site.

The site was sold to developer, PJ Livesey Group, in January 2019 and work has been ongoing at the development ever since.

The new development consists of 209 homes, 151 of which have been converted within the existing Grade II listed building and the remaining 58 homes are new builds at the back of the site.

Helen Asteris, head of Savills south coast residential development sales, said: “St James Park is a beautiful development combining thoughtful conversions within the existing historic buildings, alongside EPC A-rated new builds in the grounds.

“We have seen strong demand from a wide range of buyers, including first time buyers, professionals, downsizers and families, with the vast majority either moving locally or with a connection to the area.”

We had a look inside two showrooms, a new build part of the Harrison collection and a converted property part of the Goddard collection.

The Harrison home collection consists of four/ five bedroom homes arranged over three floors with prices for these homes starting at £699,950.

The Goddard home collection consists of one, two, three and four bedroom conversion homes.

Helen added: “We are excited to welcome prospective buyers to the two new show homes and anticipate continued strong demand with phase one almost sold out and phase two now being released.”

He said: “My initial interest was for a new build at the early stages but then I got introduced to the conversion and it worked out beyond my expectations. I think a credit to PJ Livesey because they have utilised the space very well.

“It’s so unique - there’s some lovely features that you wouldn’t get in a new build and they’ve all got their own individuality. That’s the beauty of it and I think every one of them will have an appeal to lots of different people.

“I was born and raised in Portsmouth and I didn’t think I’d move back - I was looking from the Hamble area to Emsworth because I had no indigenous feeling but I found this and I couldn’t be happier.”

