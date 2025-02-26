Debenhams has been empty since it closed its door for the last time back in January 2020 after the brand went into administration.
Work has been full steam ahead since last year when work started to convert the building into residential homes - and the showroom has now been completed.
Developers, St Cross Homes, have been working alongside Bernards Estate Agents to create 134 residential homes as well as a number of commercial units on the ground floor.
The development is expected to be completed in Spring of this year and Bernards Estate Agents have already started advertising the homes to prospective buyers.
There are multiple active listings for the site, which will be known as Handleys Corner, all of which have various price tags.
Currently there are listings for one bedroom flats, two bedroom flats and two bedroom flats with two bathrooms. The images used on the listings are from the completed showroom which is a two bedroom flat.
The Bernards Estate Agents listing says: “Handley’s Corner in Southsea, a once thriving department store, has been beautifully transformed into modern apartments by St Cross Homes.
“This stunning development blends the building’s historic charm with contemporary living, offering stylish and spacious interiors designed to meet the needs of today’s urban professionals.
“With high-spec finishes and thoughtful layouts, Handley’s Corner provides residents with the perfect balance of comfort and luxury.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.