The five-bedroom house in Skew Road is on the market for £1.6m. It is listed by Fine and Country.
Known as Green Dolphins, the home comes with a heated outdoor swimming pool.
It is detached and has views towards Portchester Castle, the City of Portsmouth, the Solent and the Isle of Wight.
The house is spread over two floors and the master bedroom comes with an en suite.
It also comes with a large garage and extensive parking facilities.
