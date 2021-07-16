This house in Port Solent is on the market for £900,000.
This house in Port Solent is on the market for £900,000.

This is what living on the waterfront in Port Solent would look like

A waterfront home in Port Solent is up for sale right now.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:50 pm

The terrace house is on the market for £900,000 and is listed by Mann – Portsmouth Sales.

It comes with two moorings, marina views, and four bedrooms.

The house is no chain.

There is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room and living room both opening onto the garden overlooking the marina.

One of the bedrooms has a balcony overlooking the marina.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link here.

1. Back garden

1. Back garden

Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

3. Views

3. Views

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bathroom

4. Bathroom

Photo: Zoopla

