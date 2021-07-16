This is what living on the waterfront in Port Solent would look like
A waterfront home in Port Solent is up for sale right now.
The terrace house is on the market for £900,000 and is listed by Mann – Portsmouth Sales.
It comes with two moorings, marina views, and four bedrooms.
The house is no chain.
There is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room and living room both opening onto the garden overlooking the marina.
One of the bedrooms has a balcony overlooking the marina.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link here.