This three bed town house in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is on sale for £800,000.
Look inside the Old Portsmouth townhouse which is one of the most expensive for sale in the city

A three bed town house with incredible views is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:34 am

The property in the High Street, Old Portsmouth looks out over Portsmouth Cathedral and is on the market for £800,000.

Built in 1957, this beautiful heart warming home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, perfect for a growing family.

It is located in the heart of Old Portsmouth and is only a short walk from the Hot Walls and the beach.

The house is listed by Bernards Finest – call 023 9406 7044.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link.

Old Portsmouth

Lounge

Lounge

Dining room

