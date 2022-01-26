This four bed semi-detached house in Lasham Walk, Fareham, is on the market for £325,000. It is listed by Beals - Fareham on Zoopla.

The kitchen is modern and offers plenty of cupboard and worktop space as well as a breakfast bar.

Through the double doors can be found the dining room and living room complete with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The property also benefits from the welcomed addition of a downstairs shower room and study room.

Upstairs is equally as impressive with two double bedrooms, fitted wardrobes to the master, a third spacious single room and a modern family bathroom fitted with shower over the bath.

The rear garden has been carefully landscaped to make the most of the space whilst remaining low maintenance and is conveniently accessible via the side gate or at the rear of the property.

The majority of the garage has been converted into a gym whilst some still remains for convenient storage space.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Beals – Fareham.

