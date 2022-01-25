This four bedroom house in Myrtle Grove, Baffins, is on the market for £385,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The entrance door, light and airy from the windows framing the front door, opens in to a tiled hallway.

The main living room with a tall radiator, built in shelving, made to measure shutters and a wood burning stove set in an attractive fireplace creates a relaxing room perfect for a cosy winter night in.

The large bay window to the front allows light to flood the room.

The hallway leads through to large family kitchen dining living room featuring a wood burning stove.

The kitchen area benefits from a built in dishwasher and fridge freezer and is open to the dining area making a wonderful social entertaining space for family and friends.

The wooden floor through the space brings the whole area together along with the owners making good use of the original storage bringing the original character into the space.

Light streams in from the roof windows and patio doors and the space could be adapted to accommodate a play space or simply a relaxing area overlooking the garden. The utility and downstairs toilet are easily accessed with coats, storage and washing neatly hidden away.

On the first floor, there are 3 bedrooms and a family bathroom accessed from a good sized landing.

Outside the garden has two seating areas, a patio by the house and a decking by the garden, meaning that you can enjoy long summer days and evenings and fabulous al-fresco entertainment.

Colour from a raised flower bed along both sides and a lawn make the garden a lovely space in both summer and winter. Access to the double garage is also a great advantage of this home.

The garage benefits from an electric roller style door plus a separate door out to the excellent rear access. The garage can be used for storage or for parking.

There will be viewings on Saturday.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 02392 826731.

