Look inside a 'beautiful' £155,000 flat with access to a gym in Southsea

This one bedroom flat in Gisors Road, Southsea, is on the market for £155,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is ready to move straight into.

The flat comes with access to a residents gym and a balcony area overlooking communal grounds.

The large hallway leads to all the other rooms, the bathroom on the right, the living and kitchen straight ahead and the double bedroom. With white and cream décor and beige carpet, the hallway feels spacious and has a good sized storage cupboard with double doors so perfect for the hoover and other items.

The Bathroom has a modern white suite with a shower over the bath, storage under the basin provides space for extra bathroom bits and the advantage of a heated towel rail mean towels are warm and dry.

Moving into the living room, double glazed patio doors allow light to flood into the space and with the doors open the outside area almost flows in to this space.

Cream walls and a carpet that flows from the hallway give a consistent theme to the property and provide a neutral background for the new owner to accessorise and make this space their own.

The kitchen is off the living space, with white shaker style cupboards and white brick wall tiles. A built-in hob and oven with overhead extractor complete the look together with room for a fridge freezer and washing machine means this compact kitchen has space for everything!

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 02392 826731.

