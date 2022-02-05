This three bed detached home in Tregaron Avenue, Drayton, is on the market for £610,000. It is listed by Town and Country Southern.

It comes with the potential to add extra bedrooms in the loft – subject to necessary approvals.

The home is situated in one of Drayton’s most popular residential locations, within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds and the catchment for both Court Lane and Springfield School.

The accommodation is arranged over two primary floors and comprises: porch, hallway with feature staircase and window to front aspect, 24’ sitting/dining room, cloakroom, study/utility room and 13’ fitted kitchen on the ground floor with three double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, there is a further spacious boarded loft room accessible via extendable ladder.

Offered with a deep front garden, side vehicular access leading to a garage at the rear end of the garden, double glazing and gas fired central heating.

Early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

For more information visit Town and Country’s website – or call 02393 277 288.

1. Drayton This three bed detached home in Tregaron Avenue, Drayton, is on the market for £610,000. It is listed by Town and Country Southern. Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

