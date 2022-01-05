This four bed detached in West Brook View, Emsworth is on the market for £635,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Taylor Hill & Bond - Havant.

The agents say: ‘The property has been tastefully fitted to include solid oak flooring throughout, oak doors and oak staircase with bespoke accommodation.’

It comes with a luxury kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, Orangery, separate utility room and four well sized bedrooms including the master bedroom and guest suite with en suite facilities.

At the back of the home you will find a landscaped garden with patio seating and lawn area.

There is a large shed featuring power and lighting.

The driveway at the front of the house is suitable for multiple vehicles.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Taylor Hill & Bond - Havant.

