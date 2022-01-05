This four bed detached in West Brook View, Emsworth is on the market for £635,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Taylor Hill & Bond - Havant.
The agents say: ‘The property has been tastefully fitted to include solid oak flooring throughout, oak doors and oak staircase with bespoke accommodation.’
It comes with a luxury kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, Orangery, separate utility room and four well sized bedrooms including the master bedroom and guest suite with en suite facilities.
MORE: Look around an 'idyllic' terrace house on sale in Portsmouth for £220,000, See inside historic cottage that comes with sauna and 'secret passage' on sale in Hampshire
At the back of the home you will find a landscaped garden with patio seating and lawn area.
There is a large shed featuring power and lighting.
The driveway at the front of the house is suitable for multiple vehicles.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Taylor Hill & Bond - Havant.