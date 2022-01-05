Look around an 'idyllic' terrace house on sale in Portsmouth for £220,000

This three bed terraced home in Lincoln Road, Fratton, is on the market for £220,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Strike.
It is described as an ‘attractive and spacious environment’.
The home has 3 bedrooms, all double sized, renovated modern family bathroom and kitchen with integrated appliances.
The property also has a private garden perfect for hosting guests.
It has been modernised and is in a ‘quiet’ neighbourhood.
Potential viewers are advised not to wait around and book a viewing ASAP.
