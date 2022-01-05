This three bed terraced house in Lincoln Road, Fratton, is on the market for £220,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Strike.

Look around an 'idyllic' terrace house on sale in Portsmouth for £220,000

AN ‘idyllic’ house that is ‘perfect’ for first-time buyers has gone up for sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:37 am

This three bed terraced home in Lincoln Road, Fratton, is on the market for £220,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Strike.

It is described as an ‘attractive and spacious environment’.

The home has 3 bedrooms, all double sized, renovated modern family bathroom and kitchen with integrated appliances.

The property also has a private garden perfect for hosting guests.

It has been modernised and is in a ‘quiet’ neighbourhood.

Potential viewers are advised not to wait around and book a viewing ASAP.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or contact Strike.

