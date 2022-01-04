This three bedroom Grade II listed property in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Originally a collection of three cottages that were joined together in the 1920s, the house dates back to the 16th century.

It is set within beautiful gardens featuring a wild-flower area, fruit trees and a magnificent mulberry tree.

The house has a ‘priest hole under the floor and a secret passage’.

It has a detached annex with sauna and an office.

The historic property has been recently rethatched.

It is described as being ‘quirky and delightful with a courtyard at its centre’ and there is a 30ft well which has been used for centuries.

Visit Fine and Country’s website here for more information – or call 02380 333500.

