This three bedroom Grade II listed property in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.
Originally a collection of three cottages that were joined together in the 1920s, the house dates back to the 16th century.
It is set within beautiful gardens featuring a wild-flower area, fruit trees and a magnificent mulberry tree.
The house has a ‘priest hole under the floor and a secret passage’.
It has a detached annex with sauna and an office.
The historic property has been recently rethatched.
It is described as being ‘quirky and delightful with a courtyard at its centre’ and there is a 30ft well which has been used for centuries.
Visit Fine and Country’s website here for more information – or call 02380 333500.