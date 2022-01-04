This three bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

See inside historic cottage that comes with sauna and 'secret passage' on sale in Hampshire

A HISTORIC thatched cottage described as ‘quintessentially English’ has gone up for sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 6:09 pm

This three bedroom Grade II listed property in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Originally a collection of three cottages that were joined together in the 1920s, the house dates back to the 16th century.

It is set within beautiful gardens featuring a wild-flower area, fruit trees and a magnificent mulberry tree.

MORE: Inside a Portsmouth home with 'stunning, bespoke' kitchen - here’s how much it costs, See inside an 'individually designed' £1.5m home on sale in Denmead

The house has a ‘priest hole under the floor and a secret passage’.

It has a detached annex with sauna and an office.

The historic property has been recently rethatched.

It is described as being ‘quirky and delightful with a courtyard at its centre’ and there is a 30ft well which has been used for centuries.

Visit Fine and Country’s website here for more information – or call 02380 333500.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Nether Wallop

This three bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

2. Nether Wallop

This three bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

3. Nether Wallop

This three bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

4. Nether Wallop

This three bedroom Grade II listed thatched cottage in Nether Wallop is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales
HampshireGrade IIPortsmouthDenmead
Next Page
Page 1 of 5