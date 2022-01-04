Inside a Portsmouth home with 'stunning, bespoke' kitchen - here’s how much it costs

This three bedroom home in Hayling Avenue, Baffins is on the market for offers in excess of £375,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is described as a 'substantial’ house and comes with parking, open plan kitchen diner and character.

Chinneck Shaw say it is ‘one of our favourite homes of the year’ and it is easy to see why.

Entering through the front door, you will notice the original stain glass that surrounds the front door.

The current owners have made some big changes to this home by creating a stunning open plan kitchen diner.

This space is beautiful and the current owners have done a great job of mixing the industrial look whilst keeping the character that flows throughout the home.

There is a bespoke kitchen with plenty of counter top space plus lots of storage in the wall and base cabinets. A stunning wood burner which heats this space in minutes and for those warmer months, sliding doors which open on to a lovely decked area.

Heading upstairs you will find a tiled bathroom at the rear with natural ‘sandy’ tiles.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website or call 023 9282 6731.

1. Hayling Avenue This three bedroom home in Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth is on the market for offers in excess of £375,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

