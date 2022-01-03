This four bedroom house in Down End Road, Drayton is on the market for £690,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It sits proudly back from the road in an elevated, sought after location with large front and rear gardens, parking and a double garage.

The property comes with original 'Lincrusta' panelling to walls, doors to primary rooms, two hexagonal stained glass windows (depicting sailing ships) to either side of front door.

It comes with some double glazing, gas fired central heating, a good size rear garden and has views towards Langstone Harbour and the City of Portsmouth.

The house is ideally suited for those looking to be in a popular residential location and within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds and within catchment for both Solent and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation).

Although in need of some updating, early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 02393 277277.

