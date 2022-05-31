Inside a £1.25m Fareham home with 'glorious' gardens

This six bedroom house in Military Road, Wallington, is on the market for £1.25m. It is listed on Rightmove by Taylor Hill & Bond, Titchfield.

It comes with glorious gardens which stretch over a half acre.

Greenslopes was designed and built by architect Keith Hemvest whose passion for blending materials and styles from different eras is widely apparent.

It retains many character features.

On entering the main house the property showcases the 1960’s iconic style of open plan living spaces.

From the hallway wide sweeping stairs descend into the dining room and adjacent sitting room, both rooms feature beautiful original beams taken from a Dutch barn.

For more information about the property visit Rightmove’s website – or contact Taylor Hill & Bond.

