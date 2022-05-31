This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Inside a Victorian villa on sale for £1m in Southsea

A Victorian ‘villa’ with many period features has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:24 pm

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It has high ceilings, impressive rooms with large windows, ornate architraves, high skirting boards and wooden flooring.

The property is described as ‘a true example of a grand Victorian Villa’.

MORE: Former Portsmouth bar expected to fetch over £1m when it goes for auction, See inside this 'rarely available' £950,000 waterside property that comes with its own mooring in Port Solent

It is located in the ‘heart’ of Southsea.

The house even comes with basement storage rooms.

This property is oozing character which starts ‘as soon as you walk through the garden gate’.

For more information contact Fine and Country.

1. Yarborough Road

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

2. Yarborough Road

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

3. Yarborough Road

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

4. Yarborough Road

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPort Solent
Next Page
Page 1 of 5