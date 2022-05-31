Inside a Victorian villa on sale for £1m in Southsea

This five bedroom home in Yarborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It has high ceilings, impressive rooms with large windows, ornate architraves, high skirting boards and wooden flooring.

The property is described as ‘a true example of a grand Victorian Villa’.

It is located in the ‘heart’ of Southsea.

The house even comes with basement storage rooms.

This property is oozing character which starts ‘as soon as you walk through the garden gate’.

For more information contact Fine and Country.

