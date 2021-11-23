Inside a £190,000 'doer-upper' ideal for first-time buyers in Southsea

The front of the property in Vernon Avenue

The house could be ideal for first-time buyers looking to put their own stamp on a property, but could also suit developers, investors and landlords.

Vernon Avenue is a fantastic Southsea location and the road itself is of a ‘cul-de-sac’ style with no through route at the bottom. This benefits homeowners down this road as it is typically much quieter due to the reduced traffic and footfall.

The hallway

Only 0.6 miles away from Fratton Station, you also have quick access out of the city. The Eastern Road via Velder Avenue is just moments away from the road.

The surrounding area itself offers lots to residents. A Tesco superstore, retail park and 24-hour gym are a stone’s throw away, as well as Fratton Park located further down Rodney Road.

The property itself is stone-clad at the front with its own forecourt. The ground floor has two reception rooms, a cosy living room and dining room that stretches the width of the property - both of which are spotlessly clean and tidy.

Working your way to the back of the property, you have a fitted kitchen that backs on to a separate shower room and downstairs WC.

The living room

Upstairs are two very similar-sized double bedrooms either side of the staircase.

Outside, the overgrown garden is in need of some attention. But once cleared you will be left with space for a table, chairs and BBQ. Please note: Japanese knotweed has been located on the property and a management plan is in place.

Price is £190,000. Call Chinneck Shaw on (023) 9282 6731 or email [email protected] to book a viewing.

The kitchen

One of the bedrooms