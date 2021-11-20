Look inside a £1.8m Grade II listed 8 bed home for sale in Bedhampton

The 8 bed house in Bidbury Lane, Old Bedhampton, is on the market for offers in excess of £1.8m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is opposite the Norman church of St Thomas, which is believed to date from 1140.

Fine and Country say: ‘You are buying more than just a family home in an enviable position, you are also preserving a little slice of history for the next generation.’

It sits on the established plot within mature gardens, with the living accommodation extending to over 6,175 sq ft in the main house with the primary accommodation arranged over two floors with a third floor at the front elevation providing an extra three bedrooms and a three room cellar.

The rooms are beautifully proportioned with high ceilings and sash style windows throughout, extensive modernisation and a project of redecoration has taken place in recent years providing the benefits of modern 21st Century.

Old Bedhampton

