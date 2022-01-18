A two bed maisonette in Lion Terrace, Portsea, is on sale for £200,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubbitt & West - Southsea.

Inside a £200,000 home that you can make your own in Portsmouth

A PROPERTY that is perfect for first time buyers has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:13 pm

A two bed maisonette in Lion Terrace, Portsea, is on sale for £200,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubbitt & West - Southsea.

It is a spacious property with no forward chain.

It comes with an allocated parking space.

There is secure intercom access and the property comes with a large balcony.

You are advised to book a viewing appointment quickly to avoid on missing out.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or contact Cubbitt & West - Southsea.

Lion Terrace

Photo: Zoopla

Lion Terrace

Photo: Zoopla

Lion Terrace

Photo: Zoopla

Lion Terrace

Photo: Zoopla

