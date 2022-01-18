Inside a £200,000 home that you can make your own in Portsmouth

A two bed maisonette in Lion Terrace, Portsea, is on sale for £200,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubbitt & West - Southsea.
It is a spacious property with no forward chain.
It comes with an allocated parking space.
There is secure intercom access and the property comes with a large balcony.
You are advised to book a viewing appointment quickly to avoid on missing out.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or contact Cubbitt & West - Southsea.