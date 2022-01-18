See what living in a Grade II listed home with harbour views looks like in Portsmouth

This four bedroom town house in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Lawson Rose Estate Agents on Zoopla.

The house has been finished to a high standard throughout and benefits from: Four bedrooms, large kitchen/diner, first floor living room with bay window, four piece luxury bathroom and contemporary en suite shower rooms to bedroom one and bedroom three.

There is also a large basement storage area, a courtyard to the rear and there are still many original features to boast about.

The property currently achieves a substantial rental income from a tenant in situ but can be offered with vacant possession.

It comes unfurnished.

There is no forward chain.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

