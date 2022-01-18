Look inside a 'stunning' family home on sale in Portsmouth

This four bedroom home in Jenkins Grove, Copnor, is on the market for £390,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is located on a very sought after road and offers contemporary styling and spacious living.

The orignal style front door with stained glass leads in to a beautiful entrance hall with covered radiators, understairs storage and wooden flooring extending throughout the ground floor.

On the right is a large living room with space for 2 sofas, decorated in rich green tones with a stunning ornamental fireplace. The bay window allows natural light to flood in.

Going towards the rear of the property, the large dining room with a beautiful tiled fireplace opens on to the modern kitchen.

The fitted kitchen in a soft grey complements the modern grey of the dinning room and provides cupboard storage and plenty of counter space. The pattern floor tiles add to the modern feel and a window overlooks the conservatory.

The space is perfect for social entertaining. Bi-fold doors open onto a light-filled tiled floor conservatory with access to a downstairs toilet and double-glazed patio doors lead out into the garden. This space is currently used as a second living area.

Heading upstairs you will find four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The bathroom has a crisp white suite with a fitted shower over bath and has the advantage of a heated towel rail.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here – or call 02392 826731.

1. Jenkins Grove This four bedroom home in Jenkins Grove, Portsmouth, is on the market for £390,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

