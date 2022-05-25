See inside this 'rarely available' £950,000 waterside property that comes with its own mooring in Port Solent

This south-facing four-storey property on Bryher Island includes five bedrooms and terrace and balcony.

Two bedrooms have en-suite facilities and two bedrooms have easy access to a shower room.

The first floor sitting room has a southerly facing balcony with views over the marina and to the nearby Portchester Castle.

On the ground floor there is a utility room and a cloakroom, a fully fitted kitchen/dining room opening onto a southerly facing waterside terrace with an 11-metre mooring.

All the primary rooms have outstanding views over the marina and from the upper floors the views stretch towards the Spinnaker Tower, the historic castle, the lock gates and Portsmouth Harbour and beyond.

The property has off road parking and is on the market by Fine & Country for a guide price of £950,000.

1. Stunning views This four storey waterfront home set in Port Solent is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. One of the bedrooms This four storey waterfront home set in Port Solent is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Time to eat This four storey waterfront home set in Port Solent is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. The kitchen opens up to the waterfront This four storey waterfront home set in Port Solent is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales