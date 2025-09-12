Inside Alan Titchmarsh's £3.95m Hampshire country mansion with 4 acres of landscaped gardens

The iconic British gardener, Alan Titchmarsh, has put his multi-million pound country home on the market.

The Holybourne home, which was listed this month with Savills, comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three receptions, as well as stunning gardens and outbuildings.

Country Life has reported Titchmarsh and his wife purchased the home back in 2002, where they spent the past two decades restoring it. Now, it is believed the couple are planning on downsizing, prompting their decision to put their Grade II listed Georgian home on the market.

The listing says: “Originally dating from the late 17th century, Manor Farm House is a Grade II listed detached house, tucked away on a quiet lane in the conservation area of the picturesque village of Holybourne.

“This beautifully presented edge of village five bedroom house sits in spectacular landscaped gardens of around 4 acres. The property is approached from Church Lane via electric gates and a gravelled driveway which sweeps round to the side of the house and to the triple garage.”

Take a look inside the £3.95m home:

Also boasting a library room, this home is full of character.

. Church Lane, Holybourne, Alton, £3.95m

Also boasting a library room, this home is full of character. | Zoopla

Take a look inside Alan Titchmarsh's £3.95m home, which has gone on the market with Savills.

1. Church Lane, Holybourne, Alton, £3.95m

Take a look inside Alan Titchmarsh's £3.95m home, which has gone on the market with Savills. | Zoopla

This £3.95m home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

3. Church Lane, Holybourne, Alton, £3.95m

This £3.95m home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla

