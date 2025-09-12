The Holybourne home, which was listed this month with Savills, comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three receptions, as well as stunning gardens and outbuildings.

Country Life has reported Titchmarsh and his wife purchased the home back in 2002, where they spent the past two decades restoring it. Now, it is believed the couple are planning on downsizing, prompting their decision to put their Grade II listed Georgian home on the market.

The listing says: “Originally dating from the late 17th century, Manor Farm House is a Grade II listed detached house, tucked away on a quiet lane in the conservation area of the picturesque village of Holybourne.

“This beautifully presented edge of village five bedroom house sits in spectacular landscaped gardens of around 4 acres. The property is approached from Church Lane via electric gates and a gravelled driveway which sweeps round to the side of the house and to the triple garage.”

Take a look inside the £3.95m home:

