Inside apartments featured on Interior Designs Master as people flock to The Royal Haslar for open day

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 14:42 BST

An open day at a former hospital site has given people the exciting chance to explore the vibrant 62-acre site as well as a brand new cafe.

The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village, which sits on the land of the former Royal Hospital Haslar, has welcomed hundreds of people to its second open day which took place on Saturday, June 21.

The event gave people the opportunity to explore the 62-acre site with tours of three apartments that featured on Interior Interior Design Masters.

A brand new cafe, Coffee Quarters, which will open seven days a week, was also officially opened during the event by the Mayor.

For more information about the Royal Haslar open day, click here.

Take a look at 9 fantastic pictures from The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day:

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Open Day

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Open Day

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Open Day

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

The mayor and co are being shown around during The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day. Pictured: John Doherty, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley Picture: Alec Chapman

4. The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Open Day

The mayor and co are being shown around during The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day. Pictured: John Doherty, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley Picture: Alec Chapman

