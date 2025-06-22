The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village, which sits on the land of the former Royal Hospital Haslar, has welcomed hundreds of people to its second open day which took place on Saturday, June 21.

The event gave people the opportunity to explore the 62-acre site with tours of three apartments that featured on Interior Interior Design Masters.

A brand new cafe, Coffee Quarters, which will open seven days a week, was also officially opened during the event by the Mayor.

Take a look at 9 fantastic pictures from The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day:

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

The mayor and co are being shown around during The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day. Pictured: John Doherty, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley Picture: Alec Chapman