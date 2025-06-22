The event gave people the opportunity to explore the 62-acre site with tours of three apartments that featured on Interior Interior Design Masters.
A brand new cafe, Coffee Quarters, which will open seven days a week, was also officially opened during the event by the Mayor.
Take a look at 9 fantastic pictures from The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day:
1. The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Open Day
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village.
The mayor and co are being shown around during The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village open day.
Pictured: John Doherty, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley
