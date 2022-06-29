The five-bedroom property, in Prinsted Lane, is on the market for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth.
It has been described as ‘perfect for those wanting a family home in a Harbourside village’, and is within walking distance to the foreshore.
The home has been extended to provide extra space, and has a south-facing garden.
Its entrance hall is considered ‘bright and welcoming’, and a new fitted kitchen and two reception rooms are also on the ground floor.
Each reception rooms have bi-fold or sliding patio doors, opening onto the rear garden.
Two bedrooms, a shower room/cloakroom, and a study room, complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, each with their own bathroom or shower room
A dressing room is incorporated into the principal bedroom.
Outside, there is a ‘large and versatile’ outbuilding, with planning permission for a two bedroom annexe.
An integral garage and driveway provides ample parking.
The garden consists of a patio and mature garden of lawn, flowers, shrubs & trees.
For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 03339 873520.