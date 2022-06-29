The five-bedroom property, in Prinsted Lane, is on the market for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth.

It has been described as ‘perfect for those wanting a family home in a Harbourside village’, and is within walking distance to the foreshore.

The home has been extended to provide extra space, and has a south-facing garden.

Its entrance hall is considered ‘bright and welcoming’, and a new fitted kitchen and two reception rooms are also on the ground floor.

Each reception rooms have bi-fold or sliding patio doors, opening onto the rear garden.

Two bedrooms, a shower room/cloakroom, and a study room, complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, each with their own bathroom or shower room

A dressing room is incorporated into the principal bedroom.

Outside, there is a ‘large and versatile’ outbuilding, with planning permission for a two bedroom annexe.

An integral garage and driveway provides ample parking.

The garden consists of a patio and mature garden of lawn, flowers, shrubs & trees.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 03339 873520.

1. Prinsted Lane, Emsworth This five bedroom detached house in Emsworth has gone on sale for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Prinsted Lane, Emsworth This five bedroom detached house in Emsworth has gone on sale for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Prinsted Lane, Emsworth This five bedroom detached house in Emsworth has gone on sale for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Prinsted Lane, Emsworth This five bedroom detached house in Emsworth has gone on sale for £1,795,000. It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales