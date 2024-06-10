Tucked away in the heart of Southsea, this property in Inglis Road, is equipped with natural light, charm and sophistication. With a combination of contemporary designs and period features, this property is the epitome of timelessness and the owner has created a perfect living space. The property comes with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as a beautifully modern kitchen which is open plan and exudes warm, natural light.
The listing says: “Situated on Inglis Road, this Immaculately presented home has accommodation over three floors and has been redesigned and modernised, offering an exceptional family residence.
"Throughout the home, meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful modernization are evident, creating an ambiance of comfort and sophistication. Ideally situated in the heart of Southsea, residents will enjoy easy access to an array of amenities, including shops, cafes, and parks, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and vibrancy.”
This property is on sale with Lawson Rose Estate Agents and it is being sold for £635,000. For more information about the property, click here.