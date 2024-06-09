This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This house is in an extremely desirable area as it is a stone’s throw from Gunwharf Quays, the dockyard and the city centre. It has easy access to the M275 and it is located near public transport links.

The listing says: “The True Blue, No.37 Broad Street has an interesting past with records showing that it was a public house in 1823,18 years after the death of Admiral Lord Nelson, it was one of an outstanding & staggering number of properties in the area that were used as public houses / taverns in that period.

SEE ALSO: Flawless terraced house

"The True Blue is close to the historic harbour entrance, within a few minutes' walk of the sailing club, Camber Dock, many restaurants and public houses as well as the fortified Napoleonic sea defences, high regarded schools including the Portsmouth Grammar School and the High School are both nearby.”

1 . Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000 This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000 This home is in a desirable area of Portsmouth and it is a stone's throw from Gunwharf Quays and the dockyard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000 This home is on the market for £650,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales