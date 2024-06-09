Timelessly historical property in heart of Old Portsmouth in desirable area - take tour

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST
A timelessly historical property in the heart of Old Portsmouth has come on the market.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This house is in an extremely desirable area as it is a stone’s throw from Gunwharf Quays, the dockyard and the city centre. It has easy access to the M275 and it is located near public transport links.

The listing says: “The True Blue, No.37 Broad Street has an interesting past with records showing that it was a public house in 1823,18 years after the death of Admiral Lord Nelson, it was one of an outstanding & staggering number of properties in the area that were used as public houses / taverns in that period.

SEE ALSO: Flawless terraced house

"The True Blue is close to the historic harbour entrance, within a few minutes' walk of the sailing club, Camber Dock, many restaurants and public houses as well as the fortified Napoleonic sea defences, high regarded schools including the Portsmouth Grammar School and the High School are both nearby.”

This property is on sale for £650,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country – Drayton. For more information about the property, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden.

1. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is in a desirable area of Portsmouth and it is a stone's throw from Gunwharf Quays and the dockyard.

2. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000

This home is in a desirable area of Portsmouth and it is a stone's throw from Gunwharf Quays and the dockyard. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £650,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton.

3. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000

This home is on the market for £650,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
For more information about the property, visit the website.

4. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, £650,000

For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old PortsmouthNelsonGunwharf QuaysHigh School