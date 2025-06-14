Norris Castle Estate & Springhill Estate, located in East Cowes, has hit the market for a combined value of £4.5m.

The Grade I listed Norris Castle comes with a number of residential properties, farm buildings, stables and castellated walled garden, is set in 225 acres overlooking the Solent.

Springhill Estate, which was established by William Goodrich in the late 18th century, spans approximately 43 acres meaning a buyer would benefit from almost 270 acres of land.

Jonny Kiddle, head of Savills south coast development, said: “The sale of The Norris Castle Estate presents an opportunity for an incoming buyer to restore this historic castle to its former glory, securing its long term future.

“The estate’s position overlooking the Solent affords the most incredible far reaching sea views.”

The castle was designed by James Wyatt and was built between 1799 and 1804 as a marine villa for politician Lord Henry Seymour with Queen Victoria regularly visiting during her youth.

The Norris Castle Estate and the Springhill Estate are being sold with Savills for a guide price of £4.5m for both, or £3m for the Norris Castle Estate.

