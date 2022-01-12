Coombe Leigh is a four bedroom detached house on sale in Havant for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is split over two floors and hallway, integral garage, cloakroom, study/music room, sitting room, home office/formal dining room, utility room, kitchen, dining room and open plan family on the ground floor with four bedrooms.

The primary bedroom having an en-suite dressing room and shower room, family bathroom and shower room on the first floor.

To the rear is a westerly facing mature garden with trees, bushes and evergreens, the property is offered with gas fired central heating, double glazing and some underfloor heating.

Being located only a few hundred yards from Havant Railway Station this property is ideally suited for those wishing to take advantage of the commutable links to London.

Early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both accommodation and location on offer.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Coombe Leigh Coombe Leigh is a four bedroom detached house on sale in Havant for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Coombe Leigh Coombe Leigh is a four bedroom detached house on sale in Havant for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Coombe Leigh Coombe Leigh is a four bedroom detached house on sale in Havant for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Coombe Leigh Coombe Leigh is a four bedroom detached house on sale in Havant for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales