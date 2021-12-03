Look inside a new build home that is 'ideal for first time buyers' in Emsworth

The two bedroom terraced coach house named ‘Alverton,’ in Havant Road, Emsworth, is on the market for £280,000.

It is listed by Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.

The house contains a ‘flexible open plan living space’ on the ground floor, complete with a kitchen, lounge and dining area.

One of the spacious double bedrooms contains an ensuite facility, with a well light main bathroom on the same floor.

The property is within walking distance of Emsworth town centre and the coastline.

Other amenities such as local shops, cafes and restaurants, are also ‘within easy reach.’

It is also in the catchment area of Emsworth Primary School and Warblington School, and has ‘excellent transport links’ to the A27 and A3 for commuting, with a single integral garage and two parking spaces for a car.

There are also ‘adaptable spaces for home working’ if preferred.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call Barratt Homes – Saxon Corner on 01243 468286.

