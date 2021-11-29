The two bedroom house in Langley Road, Buckland, is on the market for £215,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is described as ideal for first time buyers – but could also be an investment opportunity.

Leading in from the front door, you are welcomed in to a vestibule which is a great place for shoes & coats. You will then find a large living room with the staircase leading to the first floor.

The living space is a good size and has laminate flooring at the front and carpets leading to the rear which creates a soft divide from a current dining space to the cosy lounge space beyond.

At the rear of the property is a good sized kitchen with modern style units with plenty of storage space with wall and base cabinets.

Upstairs you will find the second bedroom at the rear which benefits from dual aspect lighting, built in storage and neutral decor. Further down the landing is a large bathroom which is neutrally decorated and benefits from both a shower cubical and a bath along with wood effect flooring.

At the front of the property is the larger principle bedroom with plenty of space for free standing storage and is decorated with contemporary colours.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here – or call 02392 826731.

