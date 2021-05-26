Look inside a £695,000 waterfront home on sale in Emsworth
A waterfront property in Emsworth has gone on sale.
The Old School House in School Lane is on the market for £695,000 and is listed by Treagust and Co.
On Zoopla it is described as being a ‘perfect weekend retreat’ with everything you could want virtually on the doorstep, or a permanent home for those seeking a central and convenient location.
It has two bedrooms and a courtyard garden.
The house is available from September 1.
