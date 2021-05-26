Look inside a £695,000 waterfront home on sale in Emsworth

The Old School House in School Lane is on the market for £695,000 and is listed by Treagust and Co.

On Zoopla it is described as being a ‘perfect weekend retreat’ with everything you could want virtually on the doorstep, or a permanent home for those seeking a central and convenient location.

It has two bedrooms and a courtyard garden.

The house is available from September 1.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Emsworth, two bedroom - £695,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo