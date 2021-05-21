This house in Baffins is up for auction

This three bedroom Portsmouth home is up for auction – here’s what you would get

A three bedroom house in Portsmouth is up for auction.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:55 am

The property in Chasewater Avenue, Baffins, has a guide price of £110,000.

It is situated off Tangier Road and is close to local shopping/travelling facilities including Fratton Rail Station. Milton Common is also nearby.

The auction will take place on Thursday, June 3.

It is a terraced house with a front and back garden.

The property has an EPC Rating: E.

1. Inside the living room

This is what the inside of the house looks like

Photo: Zoopla

2. Inside the house

This is what the inside of the property looks like

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

Inside the kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

4. Inside the property

This is what the house looks like inside

Photo: Zoopla

