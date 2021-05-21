This three bedroom Portsmouth home is up for auction – here’s what you would get
A three bedroom house in Portsmouth is up for auction.
The property in Chasewater Avenue, Baffins, has a guide price of £110,000.
It is situated off Tangier Road and is close to local shopping/travelling facilities including Fratton Rail Station. Milton Common is also nearby.
The auction will take place on Thursday, June 3.
MORE: This is what it looks like inside a six bed home with pool and outside bar in Portsmouth | This is what it looks like inside a £1.95m flat on sale in Gunwharf Quays
It is a terraced house with a front and back garden.
The property has an EPC Rating: E.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.