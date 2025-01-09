Located in St Helens Parade, this spacious and modern home, which was formally a hotel, has recently undergone a huge redevelopment.
This fourth floor flat comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as two Juliette balconies.
The listing says: “A stunning sea facing fourth floor apartment with panoramic waterfront views over the Solent.
“Having two Juliette balconies, double glazing, electric radiator heating, fitted floor coverings, some underfloor heating, a car parking space and lift service, early internal viewing is highly recommended.”
This home is on the market for £870,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.
