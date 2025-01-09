This fourth floor flat comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as two Juliette balconies.

The listing says: “A stunning sea facing fourth floor apartment with panoramic waterfront views over the Solent.

“Having two Juliette balconies, double glazing, electric radiator heating, fitted floor coverings, some underfloor heating, a car parking space and lift service, early internal viewing is highly recommended.”

This home is on the market for £870,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.

The listing says: "This impressive apartment has 1367 sq ft of living space with two bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, a feature bathroom, guest cloakroom, open plan living room leading to a fitted kitchen and utility room."