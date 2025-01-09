Look inside £870,000 fourth floor apartment with two Juliette balconies overlooking Southsea seafront

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:36 GMT

Take a look inside this tremendous home which comes with wonderful sea views.

Located in St Helens Parade, this spacious and modern home, which was formally a hotel, has recently undergone a huge redevelopment.

This fourth floor flat comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as two Juliette balconies.

The listing says: “A stunning sea facing fourth floor apartment with panoramic waterfront views over the Solent.

“Having two Juliette balconies, double glazing, electric radiator heating, fitted floor coverings, some underfloor heating, a car parking space and lift service, early internal viewing is highly recommended.”

This home is on the market for £870,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country - Drayton.

For more information about this home, click here.

This home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room.

St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £870,000

This home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A stunning sea facing fourth floor apartment with panoramic waterfront views over the Solent."

St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £870,000

The listing says: "A stunning sea facing fourth floor apartment with panoramic waterfront views over the Solent." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This impressive apartment has 1367 sq ft of living space with two bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, a feature bathroom, guest cloakroom, open plan living room leading to a fitted kitchen and utility room."

St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £870,000

The listing says: "This impressive apartment has 1367 sq ft of living space with two bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, a feature bathroom, guest cloakroom, open plan living room leading to a fitted kitchen and utility room." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £870,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country.

St. Helens Parade, Southsea, £870,000

This home is on the market for £870,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
