This is what living in a 'truly remarkable' £1.3m home in Southsea looks like

The six bedroom detached house in Spencer Road has gone on sale for £1.325m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Known as Skyfall it has been updated, redecorated and modernised with both a classical & contemporary professional interior touch, retaining a number of the original Edwardian features.

The property sits back from the seafront in a popular residential road, however, it has the advantage of gated car parking to the front, further parking and a double length garage to the rear.

The accommodation is arranged over four levels with mezzanine landings and provides 4247 sq ft of living space with six bedrooms, five reception areas as well as an extensive loft space with potential to create further private bedrooms or reading / private rooms.

On the entrance level via a double doored porch is an open plan hallway with square openings leading to the two primary rooms, there are large bay windows with an easterly facing frontage.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 02393 277277

