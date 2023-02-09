A ‘BEAUTIFULLY-PRESENTED’ house with a ‘stunning’ feature fire place has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

The three-bedroom home in Sunningdale Road, Baffins, is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The property is described as being ‘stunning’ and within walking distance of local amenities such as shops, schools and parks. The estate agent said this would make it an ideal family home.

Prospective residents will be greeted with a ‘light’ and ‘airy’ entrance hall, which leads through to a lounge with ‘clean neutral decor’. It also boasts a ‘stunning’ feature fireplace and wooden flooring.

The property also has an open-plan kitchen dining room, which has been extended to provide extra space for a growing family. Double-glazed French doors light up the dining room, as well as providing an entrance to the garden.

The modern shaker style kitchen flows around the room, containing plenty of storage space, as well as a cooker, fridge-freezer and dishwasher. Three bedrooms are on the first floor, two of them being good-sized double rooms, with a single room to the rear.

The bathroom includes a modern white suite, with a shower over with contemporary tiling. Outside, the east-facing garden is described as being ‘great size’. A garage is also at the back of the open space.

For more information, visit the Chinneck Shaw website, or call the estate agents on 023 9282 6731.

