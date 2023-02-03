A BEAUTIFUL three bedroom detached bungalow in Farlington has gone on the market for £435,000.

Located in a brilliant area, this home, which is in Old Rectory Road, is near transport links, local amenities and it is in the catchment for local schools.

This three bedroom home has two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, as well as a contemporary conservatory area.

There is ample storage space in this property and upon entering, there is a hallway that has a storage cupboard and it leads to the sitting room which has a stone surround fireplace with wooden mantle, as well as a media shelf that can store all of the technological household gadgets.

The kitchen has a range of wall and floor units with roll top work surface and space for a fridge and freezer.

All three bedrooms have double glazed windows and storage space, and they are positioned near the family bathroom which has a bath accompanied with hand grips and a separate shower over with rail.

There is an up and over garage, which also provides storage space, as well as space for vehicles, and the back garden has shrubs and bushes.

This property is on the market for £435,000 and for more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

