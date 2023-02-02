SEE inside this three bedroom detached bungalow situated in Drayton which is on the market for £460,000.

There are bus routes, schools and multiple transport links nearby, making it an ideal location for the next owner.

Not only is this property detached, but there is also off-road parking at the front of the house and a small garden area.

The living room could benefit from an update but it currently comes with a serving hatch to the kitchen, marble surround inlay fireplace with gas fire and there is space for a dining area at one end of the room.

There are three bedrooms in this home, two of which are good sized doubles and the third one is a single. The primary bedroom has a range of built-in bedroom furniture including tall wardrobes with hanging space and shelving and drawers under and it has a lot of potential to offer.

The kitchen has a range of wall and floor units with roll top work surface, an eye-level double oven and grill with storage cupboards over and under, and ceiling spotlights to make the space light.

Outside, there is a spacious garden, which is a combination of both grass area and patio which could be a brilliant social space in the summer months.

For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

1 . Kitchen 55 South Road, Drayton - guide price £460,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Living room 55 South Road, Drayton - guide price £460,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom 55 South Road, Drayton - guide price £460,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Garden 55 South Road, Drayton - guide price £460,000 Photo: - Photo Sales