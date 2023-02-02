Portsmouth detached bungalow is on the property market for £460,000
SEE inside this three bedroom detached bungalow situated in Drayton which is on the market for £460,000.
This property, which is located on South Road, Drayton, is in a perfect residential area with easy access to the local amenities.
There are bus routes, schools and multiple transport links nearby, making it an ideal location for the next owner.
Not only is this property detached, but there is also off-road parking at the front of the house and a small garden area.
The living room could benefit from an update but it currently comes with a serving hatch to the kitchen, marble surround inlay fireplace with gas fire and there is space for a dining area at one end of the room.
SEE ALSO: Fareham family's heartbreaking ordeal after loved one died in Thailand bike accident - and the journey to bring him home
There are three bedrooms in this home, two of which are good sized doubles and the third one is a single. The primary bedroom has a range of built-in bedroom furniture including tall wardrobes with hanging space and shelving and drawers under and it has a lot of potential to offer.
The smaller double bedroom has a beautiful bay window, and it comes with ample storage space, wooden flooring and a vanity unit.
The kitchen has a range of wall and floor units with roll top work surface, an eye-level double oven and grill with storage cupboards over and under, and ceiling spotlights to make the space light.
Outside, there is a spacious garden, which is a combination of both grass area and patio which could be a brilliant social space in the summer months.
For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.