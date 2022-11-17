A ‘BEAUTIFULLY-PRESENTED’ house with a cottage style kitchen is on sale in Southsea.

The two-bedroom property in Eastfield Road is on the market for offers in the region of £265,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The house is described as ‘spacious’ and ‘perfect for a first time buy or investor looking for the perfect property to rent’. It is located within easy access to Eastern Road for travel and local shops along both Eastney Road and Highland Road.

The front reception room is currently being used as a dining area, which opens to the stairs and second reception room. Residents can make use of a white cottage style kitchen which has wooden flooring, dark green and black worktop, integrated ovens, ceramic hob, dishwasher, and washing machine.

It has access to the garden and rear bathroom, partially tiled with a white cottage style bath, basin and toilet and Victorian styled taps. Two double bedrooms are upstairs, with the rear rooms having views of the garden and lots of storage space due to built-in wardrobes.

The garden is described as being ‘low-maintenance’ due to its courtyard style. It includes a high raised flower bed and another low level bed.

For more information, visit the OnTheMarket website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

