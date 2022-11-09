Look inside this three-bed terraced house in Portsmouth which can be moved into before Christmas
A TERRACED house which can be occupied before Christmas is on sale in Portsmouth.
The three-bedroom property in Shearer Road is on the market for offers in the region of £250,000. it is listed by Chinneck Shaw. The house is in the heart of Portsea Island and is a mile away from Eastern Road and the M275.
Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This is a lovely three-bed house perfect for a first time buyer, a family wanting more space or an investor looking for a ready to rent home. With no chain, this home could be occupied before Christmas.’
Residents are greeted by a ‘bright’ hallway which leads into an open plan reception room. It is described as a ‘fabulous space’ which is ‘large, airy and simply decorated’. The kitchen has a range of modern wooden wall and base furnishings, which have integrated appliances and a lot of countertop space.
A family bathroom is at the back of the house. It is fully tiled with a ‘large’ corner shower and fitted storage around the basin and toilet. The house also has a cupboard which houses a washing machine and dryer, a towel radiator and three windows.
There are three double bedrooms upstairs. Outside, there is a west facing garden with raised flower beds. Chinneck Shaw added: ‘This property has been well maintained, nicely decorated and is ready to become a new home to a new family.’
For more call Chinneck Shaw on 023 9211 9867.