The three-bedroom property in Shearer Road is on the market for offers in the region of £250,000. it is listed by Chinneck Shaw. The house is in the heart of Portsea Island and is a mile away from Eastern Road and the M275.

Chinneck Shaw said: ‘This is a lovely three-bed house perfect for a first time buyer, a family wanting more space or an investor looking for a ready to rent home. With no chain, this home could be occupied before Christmas.’

Residents are greeted by a ‘bright’ hallway which leads into an open plan reception room. It is described as a ‘fabulous space’ which is ‘large, airy and simply decorated’. The kitchen has a range of modern wooden wall and base furnishings, which have integrated appliances and a lot of countertop space.

A family bathroom is at the back of the house. It is fully tiled with a ‘large’ corner shower and fitted storage around the basin and toilet. The house also has a cupboard which houses a washing machine and dryer, a towel radiator and three windows.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs. Outside, there is a west facing garden with raised flower beds. Chinneck Shaw added: ‘This property has been well maintained, nicely decorated and is ready to become a new home to a new family.’

For more call Chinneck Shaw on 023 9211 9867.

1. Shearer Road

2. Shearer Road

3. Shearer Road

4. Shearer Road