The property, in Netley Terrace, is on the market with a guide price of £665,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

The house has Victorian era features and is a Grade II listed building.

Its close to Southsea Common, the seafront, and Palmerston Road.

The ground floor has French windows in the dining room, which leads onto a front courtyard garden.

There is also a dinging room, sitting room, kitchen, and cloakroom on this level.

The top two floors contain four bedrooms, a wet room, and a full family bathroom.

Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire, said: ‘The property makes a perfect family headquarters, where everyone can be close to whatever they need.

‘Whether it’s the Seafront or the many cosmopolitan shops and restaurants in the area there’s always somewhere to go, to relax and enjoy.

‘But the area is also well served with schools and shops to suit daily needs and this is probably the perfect example of an older property that’s upcycled to meet modern demands and allow families who want to abandon the car to still live a full life, although Netley Terrace does have on-road parking for those who want it.’

For more information, contact Fine and Country on 023 93 277 277, or email [email protected]

1. Netley Terrace This end-of-terrace townhouse in Netley Terrace, Southsea, is on the market at a guide price of £665,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

