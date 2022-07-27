The two-bedroom property in Bishop Street is on the market for £210,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It has been described as a ‘well presented’ apartment ‘perfect for those wanting the city lifestyle near to the waterfront’, as it is 10 minutes away from Portsmouth Harbour and Gunwharf Quays.

The entrance hall has an intercom entry system, and provides extra storage space.

A ‘modern’ kitchen has wood style cabinets, an integrated extractor fan and space for a cooker and washing machine.

Storage space is provided by wall and base units.

The rest of the kitchen is furnished with travertine style tiles, high gloss worktop, wooden flooring, and a table.

Alongside the kitchen is a ‘stylish’ bathroom, with a shower over bath and a glass screen, mosaic boarder tiling against white tiles, stone effect flooring tiles and a basin.

A ‘very light and bright’ has room for sofas and wall furniture along, with a further dining area.

There are also two double beds, and outside shed which can be used for bike storage, and road permit parking.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 02382 200426.

1. Bishop Street, Portsea This two bedroom apartment in Bishop Street, Portsea, is on the market for £210,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Bishop Street, Portsea This two bedroom apartment in Bishop Street, Portsea, is on the market for £210,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Bishop Street, Portsea This two bedroom apartment in Bishop Street, Portsea, is on the market for £210,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Bishop Street, Portsea This two bedroom apartment in Bishop Street, Portsea, is on the market for £210,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales