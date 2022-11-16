A ‘FABULOUS’ house in Southsea with a garage has gone on sale.

The three-bedroom property in Meon Road is on the market for offers in the region of £280,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The house is near several amenities, including recreational facilities at Milton Park, St James’ Park and Bransbury Park. Residents are also within walking distance of Meon Infant and Junior School.

Occupants have access to a reception room which extends to the front and back of the house. Chinneck Shaw said it gives the house a ‘lovely large open plan space.’ A feature fireplace is in the middle of the room.

There are white walls and ceilings which gives residents ‘a blank canvas’ to change. The kitchen is described as ‘modern’ and has cream shaker style units and integrated oven and hob.

There is plumbing for a washing machine and a downstairs toilet. Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are upstairs, one of which has a built-in wardrobe.

A family bathroom has a ‘modern’ white suite with a shower over bath and a heated towel rail. There is a garden with concrete paving around the house with a patio area and a path towards a small lawn.

The garage is accessed via a key operated metal gate up a concrete driveway. For more information, visit the OnTheMarket website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

1. Meon Road, Southsea This three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for offers in the region of £280,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Meon Road, Southsea This three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for offers in the region of £280,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Meon Road, Southsea This three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for offers in the region of £280,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Meon Road, Southsea This three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for offers in the region of £280,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales