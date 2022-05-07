The one-bedroom property, in Redhouse Park Gardens, is on the market for £194,000.

It is listed by Dimon Estate Agents, Gosport.

The house is described as being in a ‘popular cul-de-sac’.

It has an open-plan living area on the ground floor, as well as a re-fitted kitchen.

The lounge has a PVCu double glazed window, a front door with a glazed panel, a double radiator, and stairs to the first floor.

In the kitchen, there is a stainless steel sink unit, wall and base units with a work surface, a built in oven, and a four ring induction hob with a cooking extractor over it.

There is also integrated dishwasher and washer/dryer, integrated fridge, single radiator, a PVCu double glazed window, wall mounted gas central heating boiler – concealed in a cupboard – and slate effect laminated flooring.

On the first floor, there is a landing, a bedroom with access to the loft, and a re-fitted shower room with a double sized cubicle, extractor fan, hand basin, and other fittings.

Outside, there is a front garden, with two allotted parking spaces.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 02382 200390.

