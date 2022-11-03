The six-bedroom property in Uplands Road, Drayton, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Town and Country Southern.

Residents can enjoy a west-facing rear garden, off-road parking, a brick paviour driveway, gas-fired central heating, some underfloor heating and double-glazed windows.

In the hallway, a balustrade staircase with an understairs storage cupboard leads to upper floors.

The property has a sitting room, a family room with underfloor heating, a utility room, a cloakroom and an ‘impressive’ 25ft kitchen – containing a central island with wood block work surface, breakfast bar, an integrated dishwasher, a twin bowl sink with a mixer tap, a Quooker hot water tap, ceramic tiled flooring and other features.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms – one with an en-suite bathroom – and a large family bathroom.

The main bathroom comprises of a white suite, a double ended panelled bath, a chrome heated towel rail, electric underfloor heating (untested) and other features. The other three bedrooms and a shower room are on the top floor.

Outside, the detached gym can also be used as a home office. It has twin double glazed doors, windows either side overlooking the garden, wooden flooring, power points and ceiling spotlights. A decking area with wooden balustrades leads down to a lawn with a curved pathway.

The property is close to several amenities including shops, bus routes, recreation grounds and road links. For more information, call the estate agents Town and Country on 023 93 277 288.

