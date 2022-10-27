The five-bedroom property in Havant Road is on the market at a guide price of £725,000.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

The house has 2773 sq ft of living space across three floors.

It comprises of a hallway, an open plan living space, sitting room with access to the dining and family rooms, a kitchen outer lobby, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

The kitchen contains an ornate ceiling, dimmr switch, wood laminate flooring and several grey front wall and floor units.

Four bedrooms, the family bathroom and an en-suite bathroom are on the second floor, with a further bedroom and en-suite shower facility on the top floor.

A long shingle driveway provides plenty of space for parking, and side pedestrian access to the property.

The southerly facing garden contains a summer house, which can be used as a home office.

It offers double glazing, gas fired central heating and fitted floor coverings throughout.

For more information, call the estate agents on 02393 277 288.

