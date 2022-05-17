The three-bedroom property, in Westbourne Road, is on the market for £290,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Residents are greeted with a ‘bright’ neutral hallway with contemporary flooring leading to rear of the property.

‘Whisper' grey carpets adorn the floors, leading to the first floor.

Several changes have been made to the house, including a new energy efficient central heating system and ‘striking’ fitted anthracite radiators on the ground floor.

The property has also been fully rewired, and has had new double glazed windows installed.

A ‘lovely’ sized living room with exposed floorboards and stone design fire place is at the front, which has been modernised recently.

The rear of the ground floor includes a downstairs toilet and wash basin, as well as an open plan kitchen diner with exposed brickwork.

Sliding patio doors lead outside to a decked area and a west-facing landscaped garden with an out building.

Three bedrooms are upstairs, and a contemporary shower room with a modern cubical and power shower is adjacent to the primary room.

The estate agents have described it as a ‘stunning’ home, which is ready to move into.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 8220 0426.

