The three-bedroom property, in Westbourne Road, is on the market for £290,000.
It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.
Residents are greeted with a ‘bright’ neutral hallway with contemporary flooring leading to rear of the property.
‘Whisper' grey carpets adorn the floors, leading to the first floor.
MORE PROPERTY: Inside a 'beautifully' decorated Southsea home available for £265,000 from Chinneck Shaw, Look inside this £194,000 one-bedroom terraced house in Gosport with an open-plan living area
Several changes have been made to the house, including a new energy efficient central heating system and ‘striking’ fitted anthracite radiators on the ground floor.
The property has also been fully rewired, and has had new double glazed windows installed.
A ‘lovely’ sized living room with exposed floorboards and stone design fire place is at the front, which has been modernised recently.
The rear of the ground floor includes a downstairs toilet and wash basin, as well as an open plan kitchen diner with exposed brickwork.
Sliding patio doors lead outside to a decked area and a west-facing landscaped garden with an out building.
Three bedrooms are upstairs, and a contemporary shower room with a modern cubical and power shower is adjacent to the primary room.
The estate agents have described it as a ‘stunning’ home, which is ready to move into.
For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 8220 0426.