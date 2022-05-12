This two bedroom home in Dunbar Road, Southsea, is on the market for £265,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

On entering the house, the front reception room is minimalist , with a finished alcove in the chimney breast and space for coat hooks on one side of the fireplace.

The bottom of the stairs are open to the area which adds to the spacious feel of the room. The middle reception room has a crisp clean finish with built-in shelving within the chimney breast and a storage cupboard under the stairs.

The kitchen accessed from the lounge area, has white high gloss shaker style units with space for a washing machine, cooker and fridge freezer.

There is an integrated single oven which would enable a new owner to upgrade to an integrated hob and add an extra base unit if desired.

In grey and white, the kitchen has a contemporary feel and opens onto the garden.

Upstairs the home has a smaller bedroom to the front which benefits from the original built in wardrobe. Adjacent is a fully tiled bathroom with a contemporary white suite, shower over bath the advantage of a heated towel rail.

The double bedroom to the rear of the property also has the original built in wardrobe and space for additional bedroom furniture with a window overlooking the garden.

The north-facing garden has a great sized brick patio with plenty of space for summer evening entertaining.

For more information contact Chinneck Shaw.

