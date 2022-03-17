The six-bedroom property is set around an 18-hole golf course in Skylark Meadows, Whiteley, Fareham.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £2m, and is listed by Walker & Waterer, Whiteley.

The ‘beautifully presented’ home sit on the plot of an acre with panoramic views overlooking skylark golf course.

Residents have access to the ‘state of the art’ facilities at Skylark Golf and Country Club.

The house has more than 7,500sq ft of space, including a grand reception hallway, replacement wood and glass staircase, and a living room with views of the golf course and a centrepiece log burner.

A ‘bespoke’ modern kitchen and breakfast room has been re-fitted, and contains a central island with quartz worktops.

There is also fitted office on the ground floor.

Residents can also enjoy a pool house with a heated indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and shower rooms.

A games room contains its own snooker table and bar.

The master suite enjoys triple built-win wardrobes and an en-suite facility.

Outside, a triple garage has its own office space with a kitchenette and toilet.

As well as the tennis court, the garden patio sun terrace which is ‘perfect for al-fresco dining’.

More information about the property can be found on Rightmove here, or by calling the estate agent on 01489 580800.

