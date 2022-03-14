The two bedroom property in Londesborough Road, Southsea, is on the market for £240,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw – Portsmouth.

The house is ‘in the heart’ of Southsea, roughly a seven minute walk away from the mix of bars, restaurants, and other amenities on Albert Road.

It is described as ‘a great location’ for someone wanting to go on the property ladder.

The front door opens on to the ‘spacious’ and ‘open’ living room, with contemporary decor and built-in shelving.

This decor continues into the second reception room, which is used as a dining space.

A bifold door leads into the kitchen, containing modern cream units, a built in hob and oven, space for an undercounter fridge, freezer, washing machine, wooden style countertop and flooring.

A small lobby leads from the kitchen and has access to the garden and the downstairs bathroom.

The bathroom has a white suite, neutral cream tiles and a shower over the bath.

Both upstairs bedrooms ‘feel light and airy’, and have extra space for extra furniture.

Downstairs, the front room is a great space for a home office.

More information can be found at the OnTheMarket website here, or by calling the estate agent on 023 9211 9867.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Southsea A two bedroom terraced house in Londesborough Road, Southsea, has gone on sale for £240,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw - Portsmouth. Photo: OnTheMarket Photo Sales

2. Southsea A two bedroom terraced house in Londesborough Road, Southsea, has gone on sale for £240,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw - Portsmouth. Photo: OnTheMarket Photo Sales

3. Southsea A two bedroom terraced house in Londesborough Road, Southsea, has gone on sale for £240,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw - Portsmouth. Photo: OnTheMarket Photo Sales

4. Southsea A two bedroom terraced house in Londesborough Road, Southsea, has gone on sale for £240,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw - Portsmouth. Photo: OnTheMarket Photo Sales